Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) Contrasting side by side

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. 50 0.65 N/A 2.80 16.07 Veritiv Corporation 21 0.03 N/A 0.32 54.44

Table 1 highlights Berry Global Group Inc. and Veritiv Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Veritiv Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Berry Global Group Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Berry Global Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Veritiv Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.2% 4.5% Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5% -1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.18 beta means Berry Global Group Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Veritiv Corporation is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Berry Global Group Inc. are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Veritiv Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Veritiv Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Berry Global Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Berry Global Group Inc. and Veritiv Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veritiv Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Berry Global Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $52, and a 33.54% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Berry Global Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Veritiv Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of Berry Global Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Veritiv Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -16.81% -16.28% -23.32% -11.14% -7.48% -5.22% Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Veritiv Corporation.

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc. beats Veritiv Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.