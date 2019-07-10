Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Berry Global Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.95% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Berry Global Group Inc. has 0.15% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Berry Global Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.20% 4.50% Industry Average 10.02% 19.61% 6.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Berry Global Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. N/A 52 17.32 Industry Average 262.61M 2.62B 19.79

Berry Global Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Berry Global Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.23 1.67 2.46

$61 is the consensus price target of Berry Global Group Inc., with a potential upside of 13.62%. The rivals have a potential upside of 13.69%. Berry Global Group Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berry Global Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -5.65% -17.46% -5.6% 5.54% -0.45% 2.17% Industry Average 2.17% 5.93% 15.83% 19.95% 34.95% 23.86%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Berry Global Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Berry Global Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Berry Global Group Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s rivals are 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Berry Global Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Berry Global Group Inc.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.