Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is a company in the Packaging & Containers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Berry Global Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Berry Global Group Inc. has 0.15% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Berry Global Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group Inc. 0.00% 28.20% 4.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Berry Global Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group Inc. N/A 52 16.07 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Berry Global Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Berry Global Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Berry Global Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.23 1.47 2.54

With consensus price target of $69, Berry Global Group Inc. has a potential upside of 58.08%. The potential upside of the peers is 12.47%. Given Berry Global Group Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berry Global Group Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Berry Global Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Berry Global Group Inc. -16.81% -16.28% -23.32% -11.14% -7.48% -5.22% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Berry Global Group Inc. had bearish trend while Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Berry Global Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Berry Global Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Berry Global Group Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Berry Global Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.18. In other hand, Berry Global Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Berry Global Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Berry Global Group Inc.’s competitors beat Berry Global Group Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes plastic consumer packaging and engineered materials in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Malaysia, India, China, and the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Health, Hygiene & Specialties; Consumer Packaging; and Engineered Materials. It offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company also provides engineered materials, including corrosion protection products; and cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes. The companyÂ’s engineered materials also consists of drop cloths and retail trash bags; polyvinyl chloride films and boxed products; trash-can liners and food bags; and stretch and shrink films. In addition, it offers flexible packaging products, such as personal care films; food and consumer films, as well as barrier films; and converter films, including coated and laminated products, as well as a range of products for the food, healthcare, and personal care markets. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.