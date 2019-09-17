Berry Global Group (Call) (BERY) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Position by $811,980 as Market Value Declined; Uscr (USCR) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Lifted Position by $9.12 Million as Shares Rose

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 92,930 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 29/03/2018 – US CONCRETE INC – WILL INTEGRATE ALL OF ACQUIRED ASSETS INTO ITS EXISTING PHILADELPHIA OPERATION, ACTION SUPPLY CO., INC; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Concrete Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USCR); 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Acquires New Ready-Mixed Concrete Plant in Downtown Philadelphia; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) (BERY) by 166.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 15,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 505,178 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasr by 53,300 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hri.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 11,804 shares to 284,009 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 3,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,042 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

