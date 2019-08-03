Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined While Raymond James & Associates Cut Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Valinor Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 36.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 264,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 469,488 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.66 million, down from 733,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 29.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 108,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 259,456 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.98M, down from 367,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.19 million shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc by 513,300 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $92.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 1.23 million shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $132.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

