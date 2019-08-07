Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined While Canyon Capital Advisors Lowered Position; As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Share Price Declined, Shah Capital Management Upped Position by $948,000

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84M, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $556.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 39,243 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 5.09M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.07 million, down from 8.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 1.71 million shares traded or 12.00% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 29.00M shares to 37.50 million shares, valued at $57.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 2.93M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 59 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 164,880 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has 2,850 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 572,818 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 4,178 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Scotia Cap Inc reported 108,887 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,065 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 73,040 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 29,542 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 75,764 shares. 27 were reported by Bessemer Gp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 314 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 3,243 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

