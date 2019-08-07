Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Raised by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac; Estabrook Capital Management Has Upped Position in Cvs (CVS) by $15.53 Million

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 151,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 160,924 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 2400% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.18M, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 5.54M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 11,723 shares to 115,516 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,939 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 109 shares to 30,959 shares, valued at $3.28B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 4,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,169 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.