Berry Global Group (BERY) Stake Held by Gratia Capital Llc; Hms Holdings (HMSY) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Upped Position

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (HMSY) by 1953.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 242,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The hedge fund held 254,557 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54 million, up from 12,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.9 lastly. It is up 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP SAYS LONG-TERM DIV POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP PLANS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – HMS BERGBAU AG INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF STAKE TO FINANCE PREPARATIONS FOR COAL MINING IN ORZESZE, POLAND; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS COMPANY’S LONG-TERM DIVIDENDS POLICY STAYS UNCHANGED – HMS TARGETS TO PAY OUT TOTAL DIVIDENDS IN REGION OF 50 PERCENT

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 4.27 million shares traded or 164.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association stated it has 233,598 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 76 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Ameritas Inc reported 6,914 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Principal Grp Inc reported 722,303 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 280,868 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 199,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 0.02% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 60,300 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 57,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 19,246 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 71,092 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 90,036 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 113,099 shares to 686,513 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company has 36 shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 10,300 shares. Rbf Capital Lc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Co holds 22,079 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 24,725 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc reported 12,550 shares. Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 2,522 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 73 are held by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 933,737 shares. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company owns 3,812 shares. 135,821 are owned by Amer Century Cos Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Canyon Capital Advsr Ltd Liability invested 6.61% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

