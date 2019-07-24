Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Its Holding by $625,400; Armistice Capital Increased Its Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Stake

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90M, up from 4.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.88 million market cap company. It closed at $7.94 lastly. It is down 64.75% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 4Q Rev $121.9M; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 20C; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Sees FY Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 3.6%; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, known for its upscale steakhouses, will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash; 15/05/2018 – Northern Right Capital Management Buys 1.4% of Del Frisco’s; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 0% TO 2%

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 35,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 1.20M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $137.64M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors invested in 0.01% or 5,700 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.84 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 11,700 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 11,978 shares. Sir Capital LP holds 351,662 shares. Verition Fund Management has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 10,300 were reported by Ellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 44,386 shares. Fmr accumulated 1,606 shares. Lomas Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6.82% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Llc holds 0.08% or 4,420 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 31,699 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Interstate National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1,509 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 51,608 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,000 shares to 125,200 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 92,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN) by 1.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.50M shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold DFRG shares while 24 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 31.25 million shares or 0.64% less from 31.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 10,757 shares. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings has invested 3.71% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) or 250 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Nokomis Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.93% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc holds 0% or 118,037 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt owns 184,230 shares. Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 22,000 shares. Moreover, Incorporated has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 21,102 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Nomura Holding invested in 0.04% or 1.52M shares. Invesco reported 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG).