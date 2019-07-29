Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Holding; Capital Management Associates Lifted Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $513,300

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,393 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 47,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 1.48 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 51.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,720 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 17,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 5.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 02/04/2018 – VZ REPORTS EXPIRATION OF $3.4B OF 13 SERIES OF NOTES OFFERED; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.55% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) or 34,393 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 276,008 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 9,385 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al has 27,161 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Epoch Invest Inc reported 0.08% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 145,962 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 155,676 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 3,000 are held by Numerixs Investment. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Paloma Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Sei Invs reported 19,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has invested 0.1% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 9,103 shares to 45,696 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Berry Global Group: High Cash Flow, Share Repurchases And Low Forward P/E – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Signature Bank (SBNY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global – Stable Growth At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $131.59M for 13.69 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Zoom Video Deal Highlights Challenges To Wireline Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.