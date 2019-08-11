Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Frontfour Capital Group Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Qvt Financial LP Lowered Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Shares Declined

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 52.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 73,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 65,036 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, down from 138,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.21. About 1.34 million shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 363,074 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 1.10M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,432 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 238,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Llc holds 189,793 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Limited Company reported 62,626 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd Liability holds 164,880 shares. California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 7,053 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 691,679 shares. Lorber David A has 2.92% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Svcs Automobile Association owns 321,406 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,091 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Capital Fund holds 2,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bankshares Na has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameritas Prtnrs holds 3,718 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,057 shares. James Rech has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,860 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has 2,177 shares. Colony Gru Ltd owns 25,341 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mesirow Finance Inv Management reported 94,293 shares. 28,561 were accumulated by American Gru. 1.44M are held by Park West Asset Mngmt Lc.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares to 768,226 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keane Group Inc by 182,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.