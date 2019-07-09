Berry Global Group (BERY) Shareholder Boston Partners Trimmed Holding by $80.81 Million; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 83.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,593 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 1.00M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 24,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $633,000, down from 39,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 35,587 shares to 193,147 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 8,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 7.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.96 per share. BERY’s profit will be $135.54M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.62% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf by 204,379 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $105.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) by 61,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.