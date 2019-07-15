Berry Global Group (BERY) Position Upped by Gratia Capital Llc; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Share Value Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Trimmed Stake

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 1.23M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.46. About 159,990 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 EPS, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.35 million for 10.26 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual EPS reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 0.05% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 17,208 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Limited. Citigroup stated it has 8,213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Savings Bank owns 10,623 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 17,230 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Voya Mgmt Lc accumulated 9,023 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 132,931 shares. Smith Graham And Inv LP reported 92,701 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 170,880 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 31,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Abrams Capital Management LP holds 5.99% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2.30 million shares.

