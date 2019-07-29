Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Value Declined While University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Upped Its Stake; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Temasek Holdings Private LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $285.36 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 97.26M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 billion, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.69. About 1.85M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 8,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 159,630 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 151,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 703,761 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Art Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). North Star Invest Mgmt holds 420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Westfield Mgmt Comm LP reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Voya Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 314,532 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com holds 4,428 shares. Leavell Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 5,000 shares. Bb&T Secs reported 5,432 shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 11,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 10,786 shares. 29,048 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 3,744 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs holds 889 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 4,645 shares to 16,334 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 55,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,067 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Dev Indraneel had bought 50,000 shares worth $587,500. Another trade for 83,000 shares valued at $991,261 was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, March 12. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. $404,250 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $338.14M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). North Star accumulated 0% or 1,365 shares. 153 are held by Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Liability. City owns 6,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Adirondack Trust reported 2,646 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 19,367 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs LP holds 0.03% or 27,285 shares in its portfolio. Mngmt Professionals Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 5.21M shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 1.16M shares or 0.83% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc reported 211,318 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 0.08% stake. Chevy Chase Trust has 793,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 20 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma.