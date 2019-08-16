Berry Global Group (BERY) Market Valuation Declined While Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Stake; Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shareholder H Partners Management Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Declined

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 57,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 126,600 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 184,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.75M shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 5.03M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.15M, down from 6.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 1.64 million shares traded or 46.76% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 6.00 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 314,532 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 52,296 shares. 126,600 were reported by Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp. Lpl Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus owns 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 14,000 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 137,700 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 2.01 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 9 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Numerixs Investment stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Legal & General Group Public Limited Company accumulated 98,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dsc LP invested in 250,000 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.