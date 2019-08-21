Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding Maintained by Park West Asset Management Llc; Eagle Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Facebook (FB)

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 265,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.83M, up from 659,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 1.26M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16M, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 7.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail; 27/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal:; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said the company understands the “legitimate” fears people have about Facebook on the latest Recode Decode episode:; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too. Via @KurtWagner8:; 04/05/2018 – Sarah Frier: At Facebook, there’s internal momentum to pursue an ad-free subscription based option, sources say. The company; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 19/03/2018 – Facebook regulatory risk is higher after big data leak, says analyst; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg, Facing Facebook’s Worst Crisis Yet, Pledges Better Privacy

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 211,503 shares to 652,059 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 30,674 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $2.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,060 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH).

