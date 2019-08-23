Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.34 Million as Share Price Declined; Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreased Visa (V) Position as Stock Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group (BERY) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 232,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.87M, down from 3.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 219,243 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 65,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 67,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.83. About 1.88 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.91 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

