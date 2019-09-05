Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake by $12.52 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding as Stock Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 204.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 236,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 351,662 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.94M, up from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 263,158 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 37,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 155,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.70 million, down from 193,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 2.35 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 38,675 are held by Dnb Asset As. Raging Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,620 shares stake. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 1.82M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested in 16,682 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 161,747 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanseatic Mgmt, New Mexico-based fund reported 11,918 shares. Oakworth reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 169,526 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Llc. J Goldman & Limited Partnership holds 1,861 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 100,078 shares. 2.13M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Carnegie Cap Asset Management holds 0.01% or 1,641 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92M for 28.16 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 2,333 shares to 3,111 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 143,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 914,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 105,042 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Management LP reported 126,600 shares stake. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 4,689 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested in 14,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 0.05% or 127,274 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 73 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 19,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.38% or 1.10 million shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Colorado-based Tributary Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.31M shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.11% or 2.40M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 148,368 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Com stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).