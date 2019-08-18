Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; As Coresite Realty (COR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Lasalle Investment Management Securities Decreased Its Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 50,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 558,602 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.78 million, down from 609,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $113.58. About 294,636 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 34,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 313,937 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, down from 347,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 855,960 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR

Analysts await CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. COR’s profit will be $47.59 million for 22.01 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by CoreSite Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.57% EPS growth.

