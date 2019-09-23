Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Park West Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by $2.10 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 29,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 44,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.88. About 2.70 million shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.69M, up from 925,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 1.24M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Grp reported 2,553 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 345,146 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co owns 223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Luminus Mgmt Limited Com has 4.04% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Boston Prtn reported 646 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.03% or 175,000 shares. State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,824 shares. Gsa Cap Llp stated it has 13,024 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,010 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Lc owns 461,941 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,528 shares. Kemnay Advisory invested in 0.54% or 41,732 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.39% or 149,998 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Frontfour Capital Grp Limited Liability Co holds 28,681 shares.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,391 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $72.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 27,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,596 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.42% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Macroview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 31 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Co invested in 0.02% or 12,612 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 20,664 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Private Na invested 0.26% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bollard Gru Lc reported 149 shares. Stock Yards Bank And invested in 0.43% or 33,172 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Toth Advisory Corporation has invested 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Mercantile Co owns 19,843 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 6,674 shares. Natl Inc Wi owns 18,068 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Provident Trust, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.22% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 15,508 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.