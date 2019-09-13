Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Lonestar Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Halbert Hargrove Russell Raised Holding

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26 million, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 719,395 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 159.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 1,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,112 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $11.55 during the last trading session, reaching $538.95. About 610,645 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP reported 450 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 18 shares. 3,272 are held by Condor Cap Mgmt. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.97% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tiemann Invest Limited Liability accumulated 3,443 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0.01% or 12,785 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,031 shares. Peninsula Asset Management holds 3.47% or 10,712 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 26,869 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 19,775 are owned by Saybrook Nc. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 10,654 shares. Burney Com accumulated 7,456 shares. 12,480 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com. Korea Invest Corp invested in 0.23% or 116,256 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 750 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.60 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 280,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).