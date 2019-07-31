Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Gratia Capital Increased Stake by $1.50 Million; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Redwood Capital Management Upped Position by $800,000 as Share Price Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 20.51M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 167.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 14.95% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 8.51 million shares traded or 443.87% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED

