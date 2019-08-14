Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Knowles (KN) Holding by $307,615; As Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Stock Were Volatile, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Lowered Its Holding by $9.98 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Knowles (KN) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 18,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.30 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Knowles for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 651,512 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q REV. $178.5M, EST. $178.6M; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 380,878 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.68 million market cap company. It closed at $4.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, FORMER EXECUTIVE SETTLE CHARGES OF INFLATING FINANCIAL RESULTS; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below Guidanc; 27/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Hawks reach 1-year deal with Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – SEC Charges Maxwell Technologies With Inflating Financial Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies, Former Executive Settle SEC Charges for Inflating Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – Maxwell Technologies 1Q Rev $28.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxwell Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXWL); 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 16km NNE of Maxwell, CA; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below $31M-$33M Guidanc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MXWL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 29.22 million shares or 36.04% more from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,000 were accumulated by S Muoio And Ltd Liability Corp. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Gabelli And Investment Advisers owns 889,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 828,379 shares. Alpine Assocs Mgmt Inc invested in 2.68M shares. Awm Inv owns 380,878 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Grp Inc has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). 698,631 are owned by State Street Corporation. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs reported 300,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Hrt Ltd Liability holds 19,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 1.82M shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corporation.

More notable recent Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Maxwell Technologies to Feature Ultracapacitor-based Grid Energy Storage Technology at 2019 Energy Storage Association Conference & Expo – PRNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Making A 180-Degree Turn On Maxwell Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxwell Shareholders Could Finally See Some Rewards For Their Patience – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Merger Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxwell Technologies, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Merger with Tesla, Inc. â€“ MXWL – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Can Overcome Supply Constraints In Its Fast-Growing Energy Storage Business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Knowles Corporation’s (NYSE:KN) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Knowles Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Call Buying Activity in Knowles (KN) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings on July 24th -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Knowles Corp (KN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.