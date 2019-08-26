Bernzott Capital Advisors Upped Its Compass Minerals (CMP) Holding by $365,850 as Share Value Rose; As General American Investors (GAM) Share Price Were Volatile, Bulldog Investors Has Decreased Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 610,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19M, up from 603,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.64. About 179,108 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $871.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 40,235 shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 571,619 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,826 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.03% or 12,804 shares. 60,231 were reported by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,859 shares. Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 85,684 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 5,191 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Moreover, Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 23,918 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 2,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 200 shares. Epoch Invest owns 212,590 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. GRANT RICHARD S also bought $105,080 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Thursday, March 28. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $53,510 was bought by Reece Joseph E. WALKER LORI A also bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. 2,000 shares were bought by Crutchfield Kevin S, worth $98,920 on Friday, August 16. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals International (CMP) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) And Wondering If The 36% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares to 341,313 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) by 404,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

More news for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Change – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 09, 2019 is yet another important article.