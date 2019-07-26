Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Total System Services (TSS) Holding by $3.19 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Decreased Its Position by $311.41 Million

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 11,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,098 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333.78 million, down from 23,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 22.23 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 740,498 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Motley Fool” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc owns 79,385 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 63,900 shares. Montag A Associates Inc holds 0.45% or 174,793 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Company reported 448,657 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co owns 203,642 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 8,539 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Horan Capital Ltd reported 0% stake. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Coldstream Management Inc owns 167,029 shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Company owns 16,450 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.57% or 23,776 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc stated it has 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 71,949 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 764,922 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Global Payments gets $2B term loan, $3B revolver – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc stated it has 16,146 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maryland-based Proshare Lc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.1% or 1,206 shares. Natl Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Tennessee-based Laffer Invs has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Citigroup Inc holds 0.02% or 166,881 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 5,753 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Cibc World Incorporated holds 9,223 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Brinker has 34,373 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 56,235 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 67,972 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.37 million activity. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36M worth of stock. Shares for $209,548 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K. 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8.