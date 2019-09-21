Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Verint Systems (VRNT) by $4.51 Million; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder James Investment Research Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39M, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 24/04/2018 – Verint Launches New Comprehensive Compliance Capabilities Powered by Automation; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Details for Investor Day on May 14, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 101,386 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90M, down from 107,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.21. About 1.31 million shares traded or 29.80% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 17/05/2018 – PWC REPLACES KPMG AS MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS’S AUDITORS FOR FY2019; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 15/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.52/SHR; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 09/04/2018 – RadioResource: CII Groups, Motorola Continue to Lobby for Small Service Areas for CBRS Licenses; 08/03/2018 – Avigilon Corp.: ISS, Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote in Favor of Motorola Solutions Deal

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. The insider Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold 5.47 million shares worth $961.58 million.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Treasury Bond Et (SHV) by 37,753 shares to 232,549 shares, valued at $25.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Healthcare (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 31,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays 20 Plus Year (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,410 are held by Voloridge Invest Management Llc. Marietta Prns Lc invested in 0.26% or 4,819 shares. 1 are held by Gradient Invs Ltd Com. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 113,253 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 102 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.08% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 25,865 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.28 million shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 307,620 shares. Korea Investment has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 29,800 shares. 740,863 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc. Css Limited Liability Il has 1,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 1,688 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Com holds 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 116 shares. Westwood Group holds 568,888 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, down 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. MSI’s profit will be $301.25 million for 22.83 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.