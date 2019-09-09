Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Generac (GNRC) by $4.13 Million; Southern Co (SO) Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Decreased Holding by $828,138

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 3.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39M, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $80.91. About 356,598 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC)

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $78.14M for 15.68 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

