Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake in Total System Services (TSS) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Spindletop Capital Has Decreased Stake

Spindletop Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spindletop Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spindletop Capital Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 262,364 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $129.92. About 80,313 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 188 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 219,525 shares. 38,014 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1St Source Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ameriprise Inc holds 5.54 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,435 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 16,981 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 57 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kirr Marbach & Communications Ltd Llc In holds 2.24% or 213,644 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 125 shares. 1.59M are owned by Donald Smith.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 6,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).