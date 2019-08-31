Bernzott Capital Advisors Stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; Ag Mortgage Inv Trust (MITT) Stock Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ag Mortgage Inv Trust (MITT) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 40,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% . The institutional investor held 63,801 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 104,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Inv Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $494.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 602,915 shares traded or 197.76% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 15.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 107,173 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 100,447 shares. 8,000 are held by Strs Ohio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 22,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 13,242 shares. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 25,057 shares. Bluecrest Capital stated it has 0.01% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.33% or 1.54 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 24 shares. Citadel Advsrs holds 0% or 85,568 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 106,858 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 894 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0.07% stake.

More notable recent AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Overpriced Preferred Shares From AG Mortgage Investment Trust – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8% Yield Has Better Alternatives, MITT Preferred Shares Are A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 310,619 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 6,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Medpace.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,077 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 87,233 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 6.52 million shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 34,760 shares. Bernzott Capital holds 2.52% or 613,312 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd owns 19,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 15,058 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 139,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 29,290 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,828 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4.81 million shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mobile Mini (MINI) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HP (HPQ) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits Luckin Coffee (LK) in its Debut Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “â€œAlexa, Donate to Happy School Yearâ€ – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TSX futures rise on higher U.S. crude prices – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.