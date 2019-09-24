Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Stake in Mistras (MG) as Shares Rose; Nottingham Advisors Maintains Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 11,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,778 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, up from 11,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.68 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74 million, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.11. About 110,063 shares traded or 17.12% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $324,193 activity. $48,731 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares were bought by Wolk Jonathan H. 2,010 shares were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS, worth $28,080.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 28,305 shares to 231,940 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 100,353 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 8,755 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability owns 447,240 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 11,827 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 11,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 24,000 shares. Bridgeway Management owns 51,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). 345,636 are held by State Street. Signaturefd Ltd owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.92% or 45,524 shares. Motco has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky-based Cullinan Associate has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 59,328 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prns Inc has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id accumulated 465,948 shares or 1.37% of the stock. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.17% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.84M shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0.07% or 1.87 million shares. Illinois-based First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stock Yards Bancorporation Com reported 11,076 shares. 394,987 are owned by Proshare Ltd Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bell State Bank owns 26,325 shares. Luminus Lc reported 30,700 shares.

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $595.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,009 shares to 96,761 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,096 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

