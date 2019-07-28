Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Its Position in Shutterstock (SSTK) by $311,190 as Market Value Declined; George Kaiser Family Foundation Lowered Bok Financial (BOKF) Holding as Valuation Declined

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its stake in Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.97M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.89M, down from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Bok Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.51. About 234,192 shares traded or 49.81% up from the average. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 22.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS; 06/03/2018 S.KOREA PARLIAMENT TO HOLD HEARING ON BOK LEE MARCH 21: EDAILY; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA INFLATION IN 2019 WILL BE SIMILAR TO 2018; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: FX RATE TO BE DETERMINED BY MARKET; 01/05/2018 – VP Kymes Gifts 700 Of BOK Financial Corp; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: C.BANK WILL CONTINUE TO TAKE NECESSARY ACTION TO STABILIZE FX MARKET AS NEEDED; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: PACE OF HHOLD DEBT GROWTH IS SLOWING; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The the South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 894,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73M, up from 888,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Shutterstock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 150,753 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 2.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 18/04/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – The Football Association Selects SilverHub and Shutterstock as Official Photographer and Distribution Partners; 13/03/2018 Shutterstock Expands Leadership Team; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Net $32.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 07/05/2018 – Shutterstock Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares to 160,485 shares, valued at $15.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 29,018 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 31,388 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability owns 3.28 million shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 11,478 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership owns 13,500 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Parametric reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd owns 35,036 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 237,361 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 1,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Trust Co has 0.03% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,570 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 2,719 shares. 4,710 were reported by M&T Retail Bank. Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 25 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 95,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 467 shares. 120,000 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 0% stake. Voya Ltd Liability invested in 6,996 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 685,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,879 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company has invested 0% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 19 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $257,490 activity.