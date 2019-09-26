Bernzott Capital Advisors Raised Its Mobile Mini (MINI) Position; Bluestein R H & Company Boosted Alibaba Grp Hldg LTD Sp Adr (BABA) Holding

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Mobile Mini (MINI) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 98,691 shares as Mobile Mini (MINI)’s stock declined 6.32%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 712,003 shares with $21.67M value, up from 613,312 last quarter. Mobile Mini now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.45% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 1.06M shares traded or 142.89% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Bluestein R H & Company increased Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (BABA) stake by 118.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluestein R H & Company acquired 6,500 shares as Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Bluestein R H & Company holds 12,000 shares with $2.03 million value, up from 5,500 last quarter. Alibaba Grp Hldg Ltd Sp Adr now has $458.31B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $176.03. About 5.99M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BABA Stock Remains a Great Way to Play Megatrends in China – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $232.78’s average target is 32.24% above currents $176.03 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19.

Bluestein R H & Company decreased Waste Mgmt Inc (NYSE:WM) stake by 5,931 shares to 432,312 valued at $49.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) stake by 26,568 shares and now owns 163,047 shares. Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walthausen Limited Liability invested in 0.74% or 183,820 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors reported 2.61% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 230,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc reported 33,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 77 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). 405,491 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 72,311 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 24,771 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 116,462 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 362,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,826 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh reported 468,827 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 35,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Lc owns 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 1,617 shares.