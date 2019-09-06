Bernzott Capital Advisors Position in Compass Minerals (CMP) Upped by $365,850; Intel (Intc) (INTC) Holder Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $653,596 as Share Price Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 610,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19M, up from 603,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 110,636 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Intc) (INTC) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 12,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 83,611 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, down from 95,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp (Intc) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 11.95 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,087 activity. Shares for $104,400 were bought by Fischer Valdemar L. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by WALKER LORI A. The insider Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. On Monday, June 17 GRANT RICHARD S bought $18,153 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 330 shares. Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.