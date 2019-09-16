Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Verint Systems (VRNT) Holding by $4.51 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Guild Investment Management Inc

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with USPS pricing review; 06/03/2018 – Amazon could become the third-biggest US bank if it wants to: Bain study; 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 31/03/2018 – Trump Claim About Amazon And Post Office Contradicted By AP — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 16/05/2018 – More than a dozen executives and senior managers have left Amazon over the past 10 months; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39 million, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 627,194 shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,080 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr by 32,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

