Bernzott Capital Advisors Increased Stericycle (SRCL) Holding by $392,310 as Market Valuation Declined; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Share Price Rose, Holder Long Pond Capital LP Has Lowered by $10.67 Million Its Position

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 485,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The hedge fund held 3.28M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.56M, down from 3.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 2.16M shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stericycle (SRCL) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 7,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 406,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, up from 399,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Stericycle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 1.43M shares traded or 59.48% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Stericycle Inc. To ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘, Otlk Neg; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

