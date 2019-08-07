Bernzott Capital Advisors Increased Position in Mobile Mini (MINI) as Valuation Declined; Pettyjohn Wood & White Cut Its Position in American Tower Cl A (AMT) by $375,482

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $213.37. About 174,838 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 11,219 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Power REIT Announces Acquisitions as Part of a New Investment Focus and Publishes Updated Investor Presentation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Investors stated it has 5.74M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sns Fincl Lc accumulated 1,816 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has 0.16% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Strs Ohio reported 378,856 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.13% or 35,829 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 4.35 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 21 shares. Moreover, Lincoln Corp has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 64,341 shares. Alphaone Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 115 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.81% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Trellus Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Allstate holds 37,744 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,665 shares to 23,673 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De owns 285,718 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 30,073 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 666,945 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). First Trust LP has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Tci Wealth owns 77 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 15,336 shares. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 95,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 127,358 shares. 131,017 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bislett Management Ltd Company invested in 582,882 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc reported 152,808 shares. Cim Invest Mangement owns 7,128 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 17,310 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 87,233 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TSX futures flat ahead of U.S. Fed decision – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is HP (HPQ) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as sentiment remains shaky – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TSX futures edge lower as gold prices ease – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Great Wall says BMW venture faces regulatory uncertainties – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.