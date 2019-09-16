Bernzott Capital Advisors Increased Mobile Mini (MINI) Position by $2.96 Million; Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Holding Held by Canal Insurance Company

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) by 395.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 197,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 247,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 17.31M shares traded or 151.45% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 29/05/2018 – Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022: Growing Demand for Ambulatory BP Monitoring Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP QUALIFIED AS BID GROUP FOR MEXICO MAR. 27 OIL AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – ONGC, Reliance in talks with customers to sell east coast gas; 21/05/2018 – BP Sees Legal Jeopardy in Activists’ Push for Climate Action; 09/03/2018 – BP: HAVEN’T BEEN NOTIFIED CO. IS PART OF MEXICO FUEL MKT PROBE; 18/05/2018 – Oil & Gas industry needs to do more on climate change – investors; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 22/05/2018 – BP invests in Israeli fast-charge battery company; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 134,476 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru reported 374,301 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 3.72 million shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 1,617 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gp Llp reported 0% stake. 15,227 are held by Us Bancorporation De. Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 138,487 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Swiss Bancorporation holds 83,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 308,522 shares. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 90,653 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management accumulated 1.41% or 116,462 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh stated it has 468,827 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) or 9,268 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 28,305 shares to 231,940 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.