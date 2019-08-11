Bernzott Capital Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.84 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 22,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 117,454 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.05M, down from 140,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $189.43. About 571,136 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 2,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 75,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 50,030 shares to 201,966 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace by 52,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,245 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Leisure Capital Mngmt invested 1.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.21 million are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,569 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 14,109 shares. Moreover, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 0.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,835 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 932,087 shares. Stanley holds 8,090 shares. Biondo Advisors Lc has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv invested in 72,349 shares or 0% of the stock. Qv Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westover Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,981 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Professional Advisory reported 135,115 shares stake.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.62 million for 32.89 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 61,308 shares to 402,597 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.