Bernzott Capital Advisors Holding in Generac (GNRC) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 61,385 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 49,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 1.52M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 136,178 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares to 894,819 shares, valued at $41.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 172,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Knowles (NYSE:KN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 242,876 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 31,175 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Natixis LP owns 12,880 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 103,625 shares. North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Prudential has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 14,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54,471 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 4,350 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Lc has 0.16% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 60,688 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Colony Gp Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Generac opens new distribution center in Janesville – Milwaukee Business Journal” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Generac To Acquire Neurio Technology For Energy Metering Tech – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Acquires Pika Energy, Enters Energy Storage Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.