Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Stake; As Oasis Pete (OAS) Stock Price Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (OAS) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 224,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The institutional investor held 6.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.92 million, up from 6.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.92% or $0.2375 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7625. About 4.06M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum; 30/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM IN AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Oasis Petroleum’s Proposed Senior Notes B3

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Shutterstock (SSTK) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 894,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.73M, up from 888,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Shutterstock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 70,774 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 12/04/2018 – Promo Integrates Shutterstock to Become the Video Creation Platform with the Largest Video Library; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lou Weiss Named Chief Marketing Officer; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 16,270 shares to 150,045 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SSTK shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 2.77% more from 19.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,971 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 15,653 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 58,486 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,192 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 12,916 shares. Sei Investments Comm invested 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Element Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 6,268 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Llc owns 0% invested in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) for 2,552 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK). Savings Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Clearbridge has invested 0.05% in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 132,500 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 19,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 863,802 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 21,021 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Limited reported 235,200 shares. Sei Investments holds 21,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 4.61M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Parametric Port Lc reported 826,217 shares. Kennedy Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated accumulated 1.30 million shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 267,885 shares. 792,092 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 169,462 shares.

