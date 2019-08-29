Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Upped Artisan Partners (APAM) Holding By $365,000; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 24 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 36 sold and decreased stakes in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 19.76 million shares, down from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 15 New Position: 9.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Artisan Partners (APAM) stake by 1.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 14,600 shares as Artisan Partners (APAM)'s stock rose 4.37%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 833,301 shares with $20.97M value, up from 818,701 last quarter. Artisan Partners now has $2.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 150,702 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.



The stock increased 9.47% or $0.0225 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 274,036 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500.



Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $14.11 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.