Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Generac (GNRC) by $4.13 Million; 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $432,086; Stock Value Rose

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $96.14. About 5.49M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 464,375 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Reports Record Second Quarter Results NYSE:GNRC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Generac Announces Acquisition of Neurio Technology Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 0% or 15,225 shares. 12,880 are owned by Natixis Advsrs L P. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.15% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Hbk Invs LP holds 0% or 6,172 shares in its portfolio. 21,331 were accumulated by Capwealth Advisors Limited Co. Research Global Investors reported 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 121,222 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 5,355 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 20,147 shares. 121,016 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Mai Capital Management holds 14,075 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mistras (NYSE:MG) by 783,529 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $27.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quotient Technology by 307,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.93 million activity.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Restaurant Stocks Set to Deliver a Beat This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Mig Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Exane Derivatives accumulated 19,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Incorporated holds 1.03% or 49,520 shares. Pggm reported 0.01% stake. 3.04M are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Rodgers Brothers owns 16,541 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 314,342 shares. Willow Creek Wealth owns 3,456 shares. Madrona Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,362 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na accumulated 0.62% or 1.84M shares. Aspen Incorporated reported 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stack Financial reported 405,759 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,947 shares to 116,449 shares, valued at $13.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,342 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).