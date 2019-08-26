Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Synopsys (SNPS) as Stock Price Rose; Ecor1 Capital Decreased Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position by $23.77 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 848,582 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON & BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND HIGH-S; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71M, down from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 162,815 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Development Veteran Steven J. Knox Joins Assembly Biosciences as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Assembly Biosciences Is Slipping Today – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares to 646,228 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 55.11 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 220% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synopsys reports beats with in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Synopsys (SNPS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synopsys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.