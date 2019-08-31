Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Hill (HRC) Stake by $1.61 Million; Market Value Rose; Oak Hill Advisors LP Decreased Holding in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by $5.29 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $687.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 237,147 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 284,066 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Partners Limited reported 49,088 shares. 645 were reported by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 61,950 are held by Robinson Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Advsr Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Citigroup accumulated 0% or 2,600 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Whittier, California-based fund reported 14,000 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ionic Mngmt Limited reported 162,034 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 117,689 shares. 14,438 are owned by Pinnacle Associate Limited. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.07 million shares.

Another recent and important Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 75,491 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 6,684 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 5,012 shares. Cap Fund Management has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 36,261 shares. Moreover, Channing Cap Llc has 0.7% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cooke Bieler LP holds 220,152 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Covington Advisors accumulated 1.39% or 38,819 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14,393 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 85,337 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 12,483 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Ltd Llc invested in 2,121 shares. Sit Inv owns 1,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Bernzott Capital Advsrs holds 135,262 shares.