Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Raised Mistras (MG) Stake By $10.19 Million; Shorts at VISCOFAN INDUSTRIA NAVARRA DE ENVOLTURAS (VSCFF) Raised By 1.66%

VISCOFAN INDUSTRIA NAVARRA DE ENVOLTURAS (OTCMKTS:VSCFF) had an increase of 1.66% in short interest. VSCFF’s SI was 30,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.66% from 30,100 shares previously. It closed at $60.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased Mistras (MG) stake by 65.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired 783,529 shares as Mistras (MG)’s stock rose 10.01%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 1.99 million shares with $27.45M value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Mistras now has $430.71 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 28,206 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C

Viscofan, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes artificial casings primarily for use in the meat industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers cellulose casings for cooked sausages; collagen casings for processed, fresh, and pre-cooked fried sausages or dry-cured snacks; plastic casings; and fibrous casings for sliced goods. It currently has negative earnings. It rents warehouse; and generates and sells electricity through its cogeneration plants in Spain, Mexico, and Germany.

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group Inc has $5500 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $30.83’s average target is 105.40% above currents $15.01 stock price. Mistras Group Inc had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Sidoti. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14.