Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) as Share Value Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Washington Trust Bank Cut by $308,559 Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 163 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, down from 1,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1719. About 3.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 85,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 434,853 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.39 million, down from 519,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 290,535 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 4,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 72,551 shares. Amer Capital Management holds 1.59 million shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 878,871 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 104,590 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Swiss Bancorp owns 121,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 105,701 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.8% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 8,180 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 4,805 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corp accumulated 206,287 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 29,000 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 224,269 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Customers Give Verint Perfect Scores in Overall Satisfaction Ranking in New Report on Contact Center Analytics – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Verint Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.42 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset has 376 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp Tn accumulated 608 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.5% or 10,756 shares in its portfolio. Glob Endowment LP owns 42,147 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The owns 2.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 71,581 shares. Blume Cap Management Inc has 0.73% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 765 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 86,670 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny, New York-based fund reported 18,725 shares. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,514 shares. Courage Ltd owns 1,000 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,999 shares. Churchill Mngmt accumulated 0.49% or 9,599 shares. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 46,068 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Victory Capital has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Courier service plans layoffs at Amazon delivery stations in Durham – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.