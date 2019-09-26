Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $506,331; International Paper Company (IP) Had 1 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Int`l Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Int`l Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $46’s average target is 11.38% above currents $41.3 stock price. Int`l Paper had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, April 1. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $39 target. UBS maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $50 target. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Friday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $47 target. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, April 5 with “Buy”. See International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) latest ratings:

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bernzott Capital Advisors analyzed 3,807 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 120,158 shares with $16.10M value, down from 123,965 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 9.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $16.20 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.52 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.15% above currents $139.55 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.