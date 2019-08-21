Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Artisan Partners (APAM) Position by $365,000; Torchmark (TMK) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Stake

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Artisan Partners (APAM) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 833,301 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 818,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Artisan Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 26,786 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – ARTISAN FUNDS AND ARTISAN GLOBAL FUNDS ACCOUNTED FOR $57.9 BLN OF TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Artisan Partners Asset Management , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APAM); 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 09/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS FEB. AUM $117.2B; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 10/04/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC – SEPARATE ACCOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR $56.9 BLN OF TOTAL FIRM AUM AS OF MARCH 31; 01/05/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 1Q18 Results

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 165,005 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 173,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold APAM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.10 million shares or 0.68% more from 46.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory holds 0% in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) or 126 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 277,956 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 13,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 12,665 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0% or 211 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 3,065 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited reported 20,951 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 50,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 181,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 22,768 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 269,350 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.01% or 43,041 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Company owns 58,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 11,263 shares.

More notable recent Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2019 Assets Under Management – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 3Q18 Results on October 30, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Few Bright Spots For Sell-Rated Franklin Resources, Artisan Partners And WisdomTree – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac (NYSE:GNRC) by 80,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,486 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 14,566 shares to 368,617 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) Stock Gained 58% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Torchmark: What’s Not To Like? – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Torchmark (TMK) Continues to Benefit from Premium Growth – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 29, 2018.