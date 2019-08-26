Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position in Hill (HRC) by $1.61 Million; Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose While Energy Income Partners Lifted Position by $19.70 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.98. About 27,624 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. New (OKE) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 285,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 1.99M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.27M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $68.01. About 151,319 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Ser Incorporated holds 5,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Investors has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Whittier, California-based fund reported 500 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 14 shares. 5,783 were reported by M&T Fincl Bank. Stifel holds 0.01% or 21,853 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates, Florida-based fund reported 12,868 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 40,864 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. 38,819 are owned by Covington Invest Advsr Inc. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 26,137 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 6,775 shares to 610,449 shares, valued at $33.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 108,697 shares to 5.47 million shares, valued at $331.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 236,352 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Fin Prns has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Nomura Asset Limited holds 65,545 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 186,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 44 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 3,120 shares in its portfolio. 537,805 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Burney accumulated 23,436 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kistler reported 0.01% stake. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,996 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 150 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma stated it has 131,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Miller Howard Invs invested 2.84% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 2,864 were reported by Intrust Bancshares Na.