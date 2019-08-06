Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Synopsys (SNPS) by $5.75 Million; Halcyon Management Partners LP Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Lowered by $3.05 Million as Shares Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Synopsys (SNPS) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 50,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 201,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26M, down from 251,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Synopsys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.77. About 1.34M shares traded or 14.02% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Accelerates Development of Renesas R-Car V3H SoC that Achieves Cutting-edge Computer Vision; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 4.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: NETWORK GEAR GOING IN NOW IS 5G UPGRADEABLE; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 586,162 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2,000 shares. Brinker Capital holds 12,856 shares. Iridian Asset Limited Liability Company Ct holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 22,315 shares. 30 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). 15,368 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Management Llc Delaware has 1.69% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,101 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested 0.14% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Ltd stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares to 324,187 shares, valued at $59.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.98 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7,265 shares to 406,760 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knowles (NYSE:KN) by 18,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Quotient Technology.